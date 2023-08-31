John McClaughry’s “Health care debate” proposes Singapore’s health care system as a model although it is "not a wholly free-market solution." That is an astoundingly misleading statement. In fact, Singapore represents the kind of government control of health care that Mr. McClaughry usually rails against.
A detailed description of Singapore’s system includes “The government relies on competition and market forces to improve service and raise efficiency but intervenes directly when the market fails to keep health care costs down. For example, the Ministry of Health performs workforce planning to determine the number of health care professionals required, coordinates the training capacity, and dictates land availability for hospital and other health care facility development.”