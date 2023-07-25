John McClaughry’s recent convoluted, disjointed, rambling and very misleading effort to confuse our experience of the threat posed by climate warming suggests we should not be so concerned about it because there could be more data.
He is right that we could have more but, in fact, we do have an immense amount of scientific data regarding climate change and what is important is that it all points in the same direction — namely that the problem is real, the threat is very serious and we need to act now, not wait, to stop it from growing worse.