The commentary by VTSU Interim President Michael Smith regarding the ongoing transformation of our state college system outlines a number of important strategies, including increasing enrollment and access. He also highlights right-sizing campus infrastructure and class size. What is not discussed, however, is the continuing expansion of upper-level administration. If faculty, staff and facilities are going to be right-sized, then so should administration, and this should be part of the stated plan.

Helen Mango

