The Trump administration has now determined that since they didn't track the children and adult family members who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, they don't have the resources available to do so. An abject failure of responsibility.
Which is worse, do you think? To know your child is dead? Or, to not know for the rest of your life what happened to your child? Both choices are any parent's horror-filled nightmare.
This is the horror the Trump administration chose to levy on these — God's children. And, the Republican Party was right there with the Trump administration.
Everyone wants to appear fair-minded but, in truth, we know where the rot lies in this country.
Stop equating Republicans and Democrats for some pie-in-the sky independent who promises to heal the divide between good and evil.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
