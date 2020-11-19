The front page of the Nov. 17 Herald featured a photo by Jon Olender titled "Squatch!" The correct word is Sasquatch, which is the English form of the Salish word Se'sxac, a hairy monster similar to the Himalayan abominable snowman.
Bob Crosby
Wallingford
