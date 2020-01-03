On New Year’s Day, I was able to watch the Mister Chris and Friends series on Vermont Public Television and boy, did his show lift my spirits. I already have tickets for his performance at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland on Sunday, Jan. 19, at noon. I hope my grandchildren can go but if they cannot, I am going without them.
You see, I, too, need Mister Chris’s message. We all do.
... and his music. He writes a new song on every show and they are all sung from the heart. And … it’s not just Mister Chris. It’s his friends, too, all kinds of really authentic Vermont people. I didn’t know about Dr. Francois Clemmons, an old friend of “the” Mr. Rogers who sang with Mister Chris, a most beautiful song. I want to learn to sing and play all of Mister Chris songs because he sings what I feel, too. He sings about kindness from the heart. His music helps me a lot these days.
Please do not miss this show in Rutland, with or without the kiddos.
Kathleen Krevetski
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.