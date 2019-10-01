Now that the playoffs are decided, the MLB is ready, but are the Twins and Brew Crew/Cards? These two/three teams are key to the playoffs. The Yanks will play the Twins and the Brew Crew/Cards will play the Braves.
If the Yanks wipe out the Twins and the Braves beat up the Cards/Brew Crew, they move on to play the Astros and Dodgers. The Nats (wild card team) will lose to the Dodgers. Houston is the team to watch as they have the best pitching. Dodgers have depth and will win it all in seven.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
