Why do some politicians always get reelected? Why do some government officials keep getting hired again and again? It's no deep state secret. We elect these people because familiarity brings trust. Sometimes, this trust can be misplaced. Most often, this trust is not misplaced. So, when the bold and the brash and the innovative come along, many of us are reluctant to jump on the bandwagon full of assorted gamblers, drunks and clowns.
Nothing is finished, but the trust individual leaders have had in each other in the Democratic and Republican parties has served us well. Mike Pence and Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell have, so far, met the moment. The trust we have now is these Americans will continue to meet the moments that come.
I believe Mike Pence made the right call in not invoking the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump may not be ill, he may simply be an immoral individual who never deserved anyone's trust. Whatever moments may come, we must do our duty right for our duty to last.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
