It needs to be said I think: Money is nothing but paper and ink, or digital numbers on a screen. Its value lies in our collective imaginations. We feel it's valuable so we accept it.
We've built a society organized entirely around this concept of money. Consequently, people are still going to work because of this thirst for money and likely, some of them harbor this new virus without knowing it yet, as the symptoms do not appear immediately.
Some workplaces are of vital necessity to keep running, such as hospitals, pharmacies and some retailers. Others are not. The general duty clause under OSHA requires employers to protect their employees from known dangers. We have a declared state and federal emergency with a recognized pandemic. It is time non-vital employers who do not take reasonable steps, such as a temporary shutdown, to be held fully responsible for the danger they are putting their employees and our communities in. The governor should be significantly expanding his emergency shutdown order.
Our only hope to avoid what Italy and other countries are suffering through is to simply isolate ourselves from each other temporarily. It is also time for our legislators to pass a real paid medical leave bill that will protect all workers from financial issues arising from both this emergency and more ordinary medical issues. The Legislature needs to focus on addressing the financial harm coming to Vermont's workers from this crisis when they restart their work.
Casey Jennings
Rutland
