It is not my intention to denigrate the dead, or to speak evilly of them. However, in today's Sunday Review of the New York Times, Christopher Leonard, who has written extensively on the Koch brothers and their financial interests, notes that they have "... financed a network of political activists in the form of Americans for Prosperity, to fight against any form of climate change legislation that would dampen the demand for oil."
So, these ultra-rich Republicans are actively suppressing movements to clean the Earth of carbon because of their desires for greater oil wealth. I wonder what David Koch and, later, his brother, Charles, will say when they stand before the Almighty God, and He asks them, "What have you done for my Earth?" So much for Republican initiatives ...
Larry Booker
Pittsford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.