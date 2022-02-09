Where are the disposal/recycle sites for wind turbines, solar panels and lithium batteries in Vermont or the Northeast?
An 8½-hour recharge time and-350 mile range makes a family trip questionable. What do you do with children while recharging the car?
To the best of my knowledge, no Rutland County representative drives an EV to Montpelier. Why, when they all encourage EV ownership?
MRUHS was built with electric heat that was replaced with a wood-fired boiler to supply the hot-water heat. Why, when electric heat is supposed to be so efficient?
How many places of employment will have the needed space for charging stations to keep an EV fully charged in below-zero winter weather?
People dislike the $60 inspection fee, I don't think a thousands of dollars tax bill and invasive tax return would be very popular when the EV is inspected.
Thomas J. Miner
East Wallingford
