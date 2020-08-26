Let’s stop right now and breathe. Take a deep breath and breathe. I am done with the past, thinking it has a place here.
The real issue is more than 170,000 people have died. Can we focus on that? No.
Now, it’s been Black Lives Matter. I am not OK with that. We all matter. Anyone who can’t understand that is lost forever. We are not a single being. We are an entire existence. I will never understand this Black Lives Matter movement.
I would rather understand, instead of the BLM, maybe those people could help us survive this much more important crisis that we all should survive. That should matter.
Nick Searles
Rutland
