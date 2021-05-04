The Planning Commission is currently undertaking the task of developing a recommendation to the Select Board regarding the advisability of having ATVs use the public roads of Danby.
This is a contentious issue not just in our town but around the state. Including as many voices in this discussion should be a priory for our planning commission but sadly, it is not. Several attempts via Front Porch Forum, emails and voice mails to the Planning Commission chair to get a call-in number, have been met with silence. This is not only discourteous, it is very poor public service. In the latest planning commission meeting, the chairperson said they were going to check to see if they were required to provide a call-in number.
Obviously, the board can seek to do what is minimally required, but why not work to ensure all who want to attend a meeting can do so even if it is by phone. The technology is in place, the Select Board uses it even though it is not required to do so. In fact, the planning commission facilitated phone-in meetings prior to taking up the topic of ATVs.
I call on our planning commission to again allow people who want to participate, including those who want to call in to a meeting, to do so.
Tim Cameron
Danby
