I would like to read an article more fully explaining the center photo on Page 1 of the Nov. 11 Rutland Herald.

It is good that ASL is being presented, but I did not make the connection between deafness and drag performances. Were Beth, Emogi and Kaitness also deaf and adept at ASL? Did they teach some of it? One would hope that some listening child might be intrigued by ASL and want to learn more about it.

