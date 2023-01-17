I would like to read an article more fully explaining the center photo on Page 1 of the Nov. 11 Rutland Herald.
It is good that ASL is being presented, but I did not make the connection between deafness and drag performances. Were Beth, Emogi and Kaitness also deaf and adept at ASL? Did they teach some of it? One would hope that some listening child might be intrigued by ASL and want to learn more about it.
Are these personalities known in the community as performers? The photo needed a fuller explanation and follow-up. Inclusion is a big word now; certainly we want to "love our neighbors," but the photo might be startling to some adults, not to children. They might just think of the performers as from some storybook.
Could the Herald include an article which would cover the story hour, how many attended, reference to books on ASL and perhaps on same-sex parents. I'd like to be better informed. The photo, I bet, got some reactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.