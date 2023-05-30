I've taught the English language for most of my higher-education career. I know it to be one of the most fluid, ever-changing, modern languages. I understand the meaning of the current use of the noun "woke" even though I would prefer "awake" instead. In any case, what is the opposite of "woke?" Both logically and linguistically, it is "asleep." Need I say more?
Victor Ehly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.