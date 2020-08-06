I think it is disgusting and in bad taste, not to say discriminatory against agnostics and atheists, that the Rutland Daily Herald has published a commentary-quasi editorial about what Jesus said or didn’t say.
Religion, specially fanatical religion, should belong to private life.
Andrés J. Garcia
Bomoseen
