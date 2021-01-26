Mr. Rinebolt needs to take his own advice about paying attention to news and fact checking. Speaker Pelosi's hair brouhaha was entirely to do with breaking COVID-19 guidelines. In none of the articles or TV broadcasts was cost mentioned.
Also, Mr. Rineholt might keep in mind all of the members of Congress visit their constituents in their home states periodically during the year, and receive an allowance to do so. It would make sense Ms. Pelosi took advantage of being home to have her hair done by a hairdresser she was familiar with. Further, Ms. Pelosi uses commercial airlines to travel back and forth and has done so for years.
On the other hand, it is well-documented that Mr. Trump tried to write off more than $70,000 in hair-grooming costs on his (nonexistent) taxes, which makes it not paying out of his own pocket.
Jamie Dritschilo
Proctor
