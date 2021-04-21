Big supporter, but and there is a but —
I am a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement as too many young dark men get shot. That being said, not every shooting is a bad shooting. Recently, a 13-year-old boy was shot by a cop in Chicago. No one has asked: What is a 13-year-old doing running around with a hand gun at night in Chicago? I don't want to blame the parents, but I am not blaming the cop for putting the gun in that kid's hand.
And let's face it, do we want parents or just human labor who work three jobs to barely make ends meet? My advice, don't ask the capitalist. The capitalist wants to pay neither wages nor taxes; they just want profits.
Echoing the recent words of Pat Roberts, we don't hire the best and the brightest to be cops. However, weird things do happen. And sometimes, I fear people confuse justice with an out-of-court settlement because this just perpetuates the system's unjust behavior.
For the Black Lives Matter movement, I hope for less out-of-court settlements and more in-court justice.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(1) comment
So killing a child means nothing to you? Where did you read the child had an active gun? You sit there and say “you support the movement” whatever that’s supposed to mean yet I'm confused. You condone the shooting of a child, who by all reports, had his hands up. Never did I read about some gun drawn on the cops and that’s why they shot him. Mentioning Pat Roberts, a hateful old hag wins you ZERO points. That thing never bothered to condemn the shooting of a child. Explain that and leave race out of it. We are talking about a child being gunned down with his hands up. Don’t sit there and say you “support” something and then condone the shooting death of a child.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.