Don Trump will, surely as the sun comes up each day, appeal everything to the Supreme Court stacked with his appointed judges. This will, in his mind, be his way out of the mess he's gotten himself into. Trump must figure he'll squirm out of all these charges via appeal, appeal, appeal. Mr. Appeal will try to tie everything up until years from now when he is dead and gone.
After all, that is the normal way cases move through the courts in America. Appeals and lawyers are our court system. Trump will say he is no different. Therefore, all of this hype and excitement and hope will flush down the toilet of time gone by. The whole thing is an exercise in futility.