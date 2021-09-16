As a former employee for 32 years at Mill River Union High School, I am horrified, disappointed and greatly saddened by the frequent headlines I am seeing in the news.
During my employment, I served as a faculty representative at School Board meetings. I remember when the School Board and administrative focus was on all students, and there was attention paid to their achievements in academics, drama, arts and sports. School was a place for teaching and learning. The function of leadership was to provide constant evaluation of progress and provide opportunities for improvement.
Currently, a few School Board members are striving to return their focus to education. Since April, they have requested to be able to review and evaluate student testing scores looking for areas of improvement. This has not taken place because of preoccupation with discussion of flags at the request of one student.
In years past, MRUHS was very highly regarded as an educational institution to be proud of. Parents and families, my husband and I included, were grateful our children had the opportunity to attend and become alumni.
This is a plea to administration and the School Board to refocus on education and student achievements. It is my hope MRU can return to its former educational status.
Trudy Dias
Wallingford
