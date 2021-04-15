On Tuesday, May 18, Clarendon will hold a special election for a seat on the Mill River Unified Union School District Board. I am proud to be running to represent the community, parents, staff and students of Clarendon.
My experience as a parent, educator, town planner and Board of Adjustment member ensures I will be able to provide the leadership needed to help move the school district forward as the pandemic recedes. My educator experience provided me with an understanding of the challenges teachers and administrators face in providing a quality education for all children. My local municipal board experience allowed me to comprehend the complexities of state laws that affect local decisions. My background in communication science has led to an understanding of the barriers that occur between people with different backgrounds, philosophies and interaction styles. My administrative experience required understanding of how to develop budgets to meet the needs of the schools while acknowledging the impact on taxpayers
I believe I can be a positive force on the board. I will represent the people of Clarendon by communicating appropriately, respectfully and honestly with board members, administrators, community members and parents. Please remember to vote May 18. Early voting begins on April 19 and no-excuse absentee voting is an option to be sure your voice is heard. Contact the town clerk at 775-4274 to request an absentee ballot or stop by the Clarendon Town Hall for more information. Thank you for your consideration.
Carol J. Geery
Clarendon
