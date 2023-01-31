Real estate sales indicate that the Mill River Unified Union School District continues to draw people into the community. Our communities are wonderful places to live, raise families and attend public school.
On Town Meeting Day 2023, the MRUUSD board of directors will ask voters to support a budget that sees a modest expenditure increase of 6.4% versus an anticipated average state spending increase of 8.52%.
The FY24 budget sees a per-pupil student spending increase of 14.47% versus an anticipated average state increase of 9.7%. This increase is largely the result of enrollment. Statewide pre-K-12 enrollment has declined almost 14% since 2004. Our district has seen a 16% swing in enrollment from 2018 to 2022.
The cost of insuring employees is a budgetary pressure. According to State Auditor Hoffer’s August 2020 report, health insurance premiums have seen “dramatic increase(s)” during the past two decades. This year is no exception. We are committed to providing health insurance to our employees and to being a competitive area employer.
In December, the tax commissioner recommended a property yield that would result in a district rate of $1.3617 in FY24. This is a rate decrease of 1.55% from the current year, FY23; a rate decrease of 12.39% from the prior year, FY22; and a rate decrease of 15.47% from FY21.
We have an opportunity to make quality investments in our schools that are responsible and responsive. The members of the MRUUSD board of directors believe that the FY24 proposed budget deserves support. Investing in our schools has a positive return.
Education is the only governmental service enshrined in the Vermont Constitution. In keeping with the state’s long tradition of supporting public education, thank you for supporting the FY24 proposed budget Town Meeting Day.
The letter writer is the MRUUSD board chair.
