Unadulterated evil descended upon the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. The soul of our democracy was, to its core, rocked.
With a few clicks on a keyboard, our leader, who, in 2016, swore to uphold the law and protect the people, incited violent actions. The man who swore to protect all American people, protect their rights and their right to a free voice, did not. The man who swore to uphold the Constitution, recognize everyone’s right to vote and not have a dictatorship, failed to do just that.
I witnessed something I never have, on Jan. 6, and certainly hope never to witness again. I am sure I am not alone. I witnessed a person, undyingly refuse to let democracy proceed, commit murder. That is Donald J. Trump. That is who the people want. They want a killer. Donald J. Trump can never be for the people. It should now be The People vs. Donald J. Trump for first-degree, aggravated, premeditated murder.
Nick Searles
Rutland
