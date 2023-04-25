Three months ago in Atlanta, the police shooting of a person sitting in a tree who was peacefully protesting the development of so-called "Cop City" was immediately justified by police as an action of self-defense against the person whom they said had fired first.
However, results of the autopsy released yesterday revealed Tortugita, as the murdered person was affectionately known by friends and family, had sustained 56 gunshot wounds, that his hands were raised in a defensive posture at the time of death, and that there was no gunpowder residue on his hands.
The police excuse of killing Tortugita in self-defense — a deceitful rationalization widely accepted by the media — was fiction. Tortugita was killed for acting on his belief that protecting the Atlanta forest from the development of a massive police training center was an essential expression of his worldview.
Tortugita's death is one in a disturbing trend of murders and death threats against people who devote their time and energy to defending the health of our environment.
An increasingly militarized police force, such as the one that assembled in the Atlanta forest to disperse protesters, does not serve to improve public safety or protect the planet we live on. It most certainly does not instill greater trust in our men and women who wear blue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.