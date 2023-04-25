Three months ago in Atlanta, the police shooting of a person sitting in a tree who was peacefully protesting the development of so-called "Cop City" was immediately justified by police as an action of self-defense against the person whom they said had fired first.

However, results of the autopsy released yesterday revealed Tortugita, as the murdered person was affectionately known by friends and family, had sustained 56 gunshot wounds, that his hands were raised in a defensive posture at the time of death, and that there was no gunpowder residue on his hands.

