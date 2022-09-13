We all have a responsibility to tune in to the Jan. 6 hearings and call out falsehoods like the Big Lie, to ensure something like this never happens again. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies have been waging an ongoing campaign to sabotage our elections and attack our freedom to vote, and we must stop them. We can't allow those responsible to cover up a savage criminal attack on our country.

We deserve the whole truth about what led up to Jan. 6, what happened on that day and the continuing efforts by some implicated in those events to cover up the truth and intimidate witnesses.

