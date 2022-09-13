We all have a responsibility to tune in to the Jan. 6 hearings and call out falsehoods like the Big Lie, to ensure something like this never happens again. Donald Trump and his MAGA allies have been waging an ongoing campaign to sabotage our elections and attack our freedom to vote, and we must stop them. We can't allow those responsible to cover up a savage criminal attack on our country.
We deserve the whole truth about what led up to Jan. 6, what happened on that day and the continuing efforts by some implicated in those events to cover up the truth and intimidate witnesses.
I respect the work of the commission, which has been done without grandstanding. Their dedicated work has proven Donald Trump:
— Perpetuated the Big Lie after being repeatedly shown there was no voter fraud.
— Pressured state officials to change election results.
— Pressured Mike Pence to unlawfully throw out or refuse to count electoral ballots from certain states.
— Incited a crowd he knew was armed to march on the Capitol to disrupt the counting of the electoral ballots.
— Ignored repeated requests to call off the crowd and, when he heard they were shouting “hang Mike Pence,” said he deserved it.
That’s why I urge those who haven’t watched the hearings to make time to do so and to watch those held when they resume later this month. Too much is at stake to ignore this attack on our freedom.
