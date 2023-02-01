Like so many people, I have enjoyed reading Dennis Jensen's columns for years. As a result, we developed a friendship, which produced a lot of good-natured ribbing from friends at the Barre Fish & Game Club.
Not everyone agreed with his opinions, but no one could ever deny that he was passionate about the Vermont outdoors. We've fished the surf together for striped bass, eaten venison chili and laughed until our sides hurt for days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.