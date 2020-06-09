A word to live by, namaste is a Hindu greeting which means The Divine in me bows to the Divine in you.
A deeper spiritual interpretation is: "I honour the place in you that is the same in me. I honour the place in you where the whole universe resides. I honor the place in you of love, of light, of peace and of truth. I honour the place in you that is the same in me."
We are all one.
Ted Day
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.