As Russia sends its Iranian-built drones crashing into Kiev, I’m reminded of how Adolf Hitler sent his V-2 rockets crashing into London in his failed attempt during WWII to terrorize the British population. Like the 1940s Brits, today’s Ukrainians aren’t going to be defeated by a creepy little dictator. The irony is Vladimir Putin has accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader, and his administration, of being Nazis and using that as a justification for "liberating" the Ukrainian people.
Dictators never seem to change, and there always seem to be generations of people who fall for their lies. Putin has revealed how barbarous the Russians can be. He brings out the worst in them.
Speaking about bringing out the worst in people, our own Donald Trump has revealed how sick and demented certain segments of our own population can be when it comes to trying to hold onto illegally sought power. I don’t know about you, but I’m past the point of just wishing Donald Trump goes to jail. Now I would welcome anything that takes him out of the public eye permanently. Exile to an island in the middle of the ocean that doesn’t have the internet, electricity or even an airport, is one possibility — anything that will help to cleanse our country of the worst scum to ever call himself president. Sorry, Donald, but you are a scab on the underside of our country.
Mmm, I’m beginning to sound like a MAGA Republican with my infantile name calling.
