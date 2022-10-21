Nassivera physics

I read, with fascination and joy, John Nassivera’s column in the Rutland Herald on Sunday, Oct. 9, in which he mentions the “Big Bang” and how the concept, not necessarily the exact phrase, was attributed to a certain Georges Lemaître.
No doubt, because of space constraints, Mr. Nassivera was unable to explain the significance of Georges Lemaître, a Belgian Catholic priest who got his degree in physics from the University of Louvain. He became interested in the origins of the universe and came up with the idea of an initial explosion, which created the universe thereby causing it to expand.
It’s not certain that he, Lemaître, coined the phrase the “Big Bang,” but his research contributed to it. He pondered the concept of a prime mover, who caused the “Big Bang,” and that person is God. This concept, of course, was proposed by Aristotle and was later written about by St. Thomas Aquinas. Father Georges Lemaître received his doctorate in physics at MIT, was a friend of Albert Einstein and probably knew George Hubble, for whom our space telescope is named.
In my opinion, we need more philosophical/scientific articles like these. Good job, Mr. Nassivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.