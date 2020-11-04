Professor Nassivera’s piece on birthrates and religion ("Fertility, civil unions and religion,” Nov. 1) is a curious mix of the sacred and profane. Why should those with their hopes pinned on the hereafter fret about a declining birth rate?
Japan for decades has had one and despite the gloomy prognostications of naysayers, still tootles along merrily. It turns out that the economy adjusts to a decrease in the rate of population increase. Competitiveness in national birthrates peaked a century ago when Russia, France, Germany and Great Britain decided to expend their young in World War I.
As most American women will tell Prof. Nassivera, “matrimony” has historically been a tool of male control. As a single parent, I would advise him to rejoice that such a large number of children are born to single women. Fathers in my day were largely overrated, although I must admit the situation is changing (there are now parent-child centers where the smart males enroll in courses). Thanks to a society that cares, mothers can now get the support many fathers forbade when divorce was a scandal.
I suggest he focus on how religion and people with religious impulses can help single mothers to raise their children to know they are loved, that they can trust and openly express their feelings and that there will always be somebody to help them if they ask.
Chuck Gregory
Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.