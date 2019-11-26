I listened to a cassette tape many years ago that posed this question: What's wrong with people today? "People simply don't think," was the answer.
So, why is it that the federal government is approximately $22 trillion in debt and we, the public, are still asking for money? I talked to a friend a couple of years ago who said the money is always there. Seems to me the economy's success is linked to unregulated speculation and out of control purchasing with no room for savings or the future.
So, should the blame for our indebtedness as a nation be put on our legislatures or is this just a reflection of the people's attitudes in our nation specifically? As John F. Kennedy said, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."
The brave men and women who have fought for our freedom abroad now come back home to slavery in the fact our federal government is a slave to our lenders of our ever-increasing national debt! This, in my opinion, is the problem national election candidates will never address yet it is looming in the back room each and every day with the money printing machine!
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
