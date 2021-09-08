In response to Rep. Thomas Terenzini's conspiracy theory from the Sept. 8 Herald: I hope he clarifies how he believes that Democrats "see open borders as a way to invest in more votes on Election Day." Is he trying to promote the lie that millions of undocumented immigrants illegally vote in our elections? I can't imagine our elected officials actually believe that in direct contradiction to the evidence. I hope he clarifies in a future letter.
Matt Brown
Bridport
