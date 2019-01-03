I am disappointed at the continuing failure of the Rutland Herald coverage of mosquito control to address, or even mention, the issue of mosquito-borne diseases. Have you forgotten that some years back, two persons died of Eastern Equine Encephelitis in Salisbury? We are also exposed to West Nile Virus. Last summer, Vermont detected, for the first time, the Zika virus in mosquitoes, although, thankfully, not in people. We can expect an increase in such unwelcome pathogens, transmitted through the adult (biting) forms of the mosquitoes, just as we observe the arrival of more welcome species such as the red-bellied woodpecker.
The adult mosquitoes are the ones that transmit the diseases. This should be a statewide issue, but the state is reducing its efforts in the area. Your news coverage should address these questions.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
Belcher is a Pittsford representative on the BLSG board, but is writing as a citizen.
