The only way to move out of this darkness is to acknowledge we are all traumatized by the recent events. We are all in pain no matter what our viewpoints or affiliations.
I grew up pledging allegiance to the United States of America. We are one nation under God. We are one people under God. I did not pledge allegiance to any party or person, but to the country.
I read the ugly comments on social media with sadness. Now more than ever we need patience, not hate. The ugliness must stop so we can move forward together. We don’t have to like each other, but we need to have tolerance for our differences, for the sake of our country, our children and the world.
Alis Headlam
Rutland
