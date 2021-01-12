The Rutland Free Public Library is mandated, by its very name, to provide citizens with the free use of the building, its public equipment and wide variety of books and other materials. For the service to be most effective, location plays a major role.
Sadly, in this current situation, a move was planned without the public's prior knowledge or involvement, causing unnecessary upset and anger.
I respectfully ask for a pause in further developments so those who actually use the library may fully express how it will affect their patronage.
Susan Beard
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.