What if people were told to run from the police because those who did not in the past stories were jailed without cause?
What if people living in the inner city mostly saw Black people being arrested by the police?
What if cities spent very little on education?
What if people who were Black were brought to the United States as slaves to work on the plantations?
You can plainly see that perceptions of each other would be quite different than the conduct of a citizen of the United States of America should be.
Although immigrants in the early-1900s, were encouraged to assimilate and blend into the population, it is impossible for a Black person to do so.
The modern day success stories of Oprah Winfrey, Barack and Michelle Obama and many others in sports, public life and private life should have their stories told to educate us all on how we can encourage and mentor others of all creeds and colors to be success stories to our families. This can only be achieved by having families stay together, work together and encourage together. This is my one and only wish this election year as a second generation born in the United States.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
