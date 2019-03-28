I care about whether my president was elected through help by a foreign government. I care about whether he obstructed justice. I care that our democracy is under attack by Russian oligarchs. I care that Republicans and Democrats hate each other now in a way never seen before.
The Mueller report must be released. Maybe others are ready to let this go, but I'm not. The Democrats can pursue Trump and an agenda for the American people at the same time. They must not give up their quest for the truth.
This is the first quarter in the game. We have a ways to go yet. Mueller proved himself to be too much of a coward to go after Trump. History will judge neither man as a hero.
Lisa Mancini
Rutland
