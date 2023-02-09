Gregory Thayer’s opinion piece (Feb. 2) on H.106 deserves a response.
He forgets that public schools should be inclusive and tolerant: All children are welcome and should be made to feel accepted. This principle, alas, has not been applied everywhere, but it remains the goal. He also forgets that schools have a responsibility to teach uncomfortable truths. The anti-woke movement, which he echoes, is an overt attempt to cover up any mention of the violence and injustice in American history that began with slavery and has continued to the death of Tyre Nichols. The white-washing also has a long and dishonorable history.
Nothing stops parents from teaching their bigotry at home. Let schools teach a wider view of humanity. The children may, as they mature, make up their own minds. And in the matter of H.106, let us not put full faith in parents. I recall cases when parents have been convicted for failing to provide proper medical care to their children, resulting in the death of the children. Parental violence against their children is a sad but constant fact.
Our teachers need protection from the loud, obstreperous and possibly violent, voices of intolerance. So do our children who deserve education. The etymology of the word implies "leading outward" — towards a broadening of knowledge and understanding. Parents may teach their prejudices. They should not be allowed to threaten those who offer a truer view of the world.
