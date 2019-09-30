The DCF report is bad. They are substantiating only 5% of investigations and "looking into" only 25% of reports of abuse.
American Humane Association guidelines say that half of investigations should be substantiated and social workers should never have more than eight cases. Screening reports are needed here.
Also, the abuse of state employees continues with huge case loads (28 in Bennington) and a workload that does not allow for needed monitoring of cases. Investigating all these unsubstantiated cases is not okay and needs to be changed. Looks like training is needed for the DCF right away.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
