“John Weatherhogg and I will not communicate with you further. Do not bother to attempt to reach us.” This was Stuart Mills, the head of Heartland Communities of America’s response to staff reporter Gordon Dritschilo as reported in his March 27 column.
Mills’ pejorative remark was preceded by a volley of vitriolic babble lacking substance or truth. All of his comments to Mr. Dritschilo must be viewed as potentially having something to hide. Otherwise, he would have been eager to provide a clear and concise explanation of why he directed his organization to back out of selling the CSJ administration building housing the library to the Rutland Free Library.
The two situations referenced above are enough to raise suspicion about the overall integrity of Mills and his organization. Maybe it is time for the Herald to conduct an investigative exposé into the entire Heartland Communities of America operation, including Stuart Mills. It certainly has the potential to make for interesting reading.
Russell B. Lennon
Rutland
