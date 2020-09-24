In a truly great country, all people would feel safe and unafraid in their homes. Evidently, we are not quite great yet.
Last year down in Bennington, State Rep. Kiah Morris felt compelled to quit the Legislature as a result of threats to herself and her family. This year, Tabitha Moore felt compelled to sell her house in Wallingford because of similar threats.
When I contemplate these events, the lines from the prophet Micah go through my mind: “Every man beneath his vine and fig tree, at peace and unafraid.” This is the world we should strive for, not one controlled by bullies who would beat on our neighbor. We have allowed these bullies in the case of Kiah to overturn an election, and in the case of Tabitha, to determine who our neighbors are.
Is any one of us safe if they are not safe?
Arthur Krueger
Shrewsbury
