It has been 18 years since the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Two-thousand, nine-hundred and seventy-seven people died that day in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Since then, hundreds of first responders, construction workers, residents and countless volunteers are sick or dying from a 9/11-related illness.
The numbers are staggering. To date, we have lost over 500 first responders, many to brain cancers, respiratory illnesses and blood diseases. As a member of the New York City Police Department, I responded that day and performed my duties, while exposed to unknown toxins in the air, dust and debris. It is very important to me and my family that people never forget the lives that were lost that day; the lives that continue to be taken and those who continue to struggle with physical and emotional pain.
Please take a moment to remember them by participating in a prayer service, performing community service, or just pausing for a moment of silence and reflection.
Never forget!
Paul Faenza
Mount Holly
