The April 9 Herald article titled “MR board fills vacant seat” includes the most astounding comments by two new board members:
Matthew Gouchberg, of Clarendon, apparently unhappy about one of Vermont’s laws, “suggested the board disregard its legal obligation (to fill the seat within 30 days) and not make the appointment” of a new member before an imminent special election.
This outrageous comment was supported by another new member, Bruce Moreton, who is quoted as saying, “I would prefer we break the law,” since he speculates the Legislature would change the law by the end of the current session.
They are comfortable suggesting violating some Vermont laws because they don’t like them. This is not the behavior we expect or deserve from our elected officials. These two men should resign their seats.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.