If any of you would like to see an example of new life, try watching a White House press conference online. In the White House Press Room, you will then be treated to a real press secretary handling real questions from reporters in a straightforward, factual manner. No more bobbing and weaving to cover for a prevaricating president who can't distinguish fact from fiction, nor right from wrong. Boring Joe just does his job and doesn't go on cheer-leading roadshows. Jen Psaki does the same — she answers reporters' questions in an intelligent, informed and fact-based manner. Once in a while, a Fox News reporter will try to slip in some right wing propaganda talking point disguised as a question. Jen usually unravels the BS in about two seconds and sends the poor guy scurrying back to Rupert Murdock for more baloney.
April 2 example of this was when the Fox News reporter quoted Georgia's governor's statement justifying voter suppression and threw it at Jen. She promptly labeled the statement as "non-factual," which it was. She did not call the governor a liar (which he is); she only labeled his statement as "non-factual." Now, this is a truthful press secretary with real class who works for a truthful president, also with real class and real care for the American people. Keep up your good work, Joe and Jen.
Phil Stephan
Clarendon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.