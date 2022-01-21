After Senators Manchin and Sinema found some manner in which to be for voting rights legislation without passing voting rights legislation when they have choice and the responsibility, is the new plan — wait for all the billionaires to be in space and all the millionaires to be in the metaverse and then everyday people can live in peace?
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.