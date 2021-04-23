Everyone knows the phrase, “Justice is blind.”
On April 20, along with the entire nation, I watched a month-long trial come to a close with a full jury’s guilty verdict on all counts brought against Derek Chauvin.
That wasn’t what upset me. It was remarks after the reading: Just take your “win” and be done, this way we can move on to the next shooting, the next “racist” killing.
Whatever happened to simply covering news that mattered? This shouldn’t have mattered. It’s done now. Stop covering things like this. It had nothing at all whatsoever to do with race, but that’s what we do nowadays, right? Move on.
Nick Searles
Rutland
