Evidently, the writers of letters regretting the Herald's difficult decision to discontinue publication of Mr. Jensen's column did not read the long editorial — published I think on the same day that Mr. Jensen wrote about it — describing what forced that decision. The newspaper publishing industry faces a bleak future today, and I am sorry about that for all of us. Community will be the poorer for it.
Patricia Richardson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.