I do not know Art Peterson personally. Perhaps he has a great sense of humor and loves puppies. What I do know is Mr. Peterson is running for a seat in Vermont’s House of Representatives.
I also heard first-hand his comment to the Mill River School Board recently in opposition to their thoughtful and considered decision to support our students of color and our LGBTQ students by flying flags at our schools. Art said the following: That we might as well fly the Nazi flag, because in his view “there is no difference.”
If Mr. Peterson has so little insight into the abundant reasons for showing support for students who don’t fit comfortably into his worldview, and can compare a Black Lives Matter flag to Hitler’s swastika, I cannot possibly support his candidacy to represent all of his potential constituents.
We, as a people, are diverse; Mr. Peterson apparently wants to represent only those whose personal lives or skin color he feels comfortable with. His comments comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to Marxism show his basic lack of understanding of these critical issues of our time.
Further, he has now threatened to start a movement to block passage of the school district budget if the school board does not give in to his demands. So Mr. Peterson is willing to withhold vital funds for our schoolchildren because he disapproves of a democratically held school board vote with which he disagrees. Using our children and our schools as pawns to subvert the democratic process is shameful.
He does not deserve a seat in our House.
Nanette Dubin
East Wallingford
