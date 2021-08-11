With my brother, Joe Bellomo, deceased, and for the sake of clarity to both past and present customers, there is no — and I emphasize, no — Bellomo family affiliation with Bellomo's Deli. My brother, Joe, sold our Sicilian father's family store back in 2003 to a private businessman and in turn, that third party sold it in 2008 to current-day store owners Flood and Reardon. For all technical purposes, there is no "Bellomo" in Bellomo's Deli. Thank you, God bless.
Anthony Bellomo
Rutland City
