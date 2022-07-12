Congratulations to Rutland Country Club's Jared Nelson on his Vermont Amateur victory at Brattleboro Country Club this week. A 9-under total on the last day is remarkable: the best final day since Mike Stackus at Green Mountain National in 2012. Extraordinary effort.
Bob Fredette
Pawleys Island, South Carolina
The writer is the former Herald sports editor, and an avid golfer.
